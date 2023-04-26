Marine Corp League members, from left, Lori Dashiell, Glen Baker, Bob Colyer, Terry Binkley, Bob Hightower, Pete Shinsec participated in Eustis’ First Friday event on April 7. Their Bill Hughes Leathernecks Detachment 1240 booth was one of the many places attendees could visit during the monthly event.
Thanks, Michael D. Barber, for sharing your photo!
