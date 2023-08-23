Learning to fly
Tim O’Donnell, of Tavares, describes his photo taken on Lake Dora June 4: “Baby sparrow thinking of first flight.”
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.