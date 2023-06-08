When boating at the mouth of Lake Harris in the Dead River on Feb. 23, Pamela Maurer captured this colorful photo of the sunset from her cell phone.
She said she and her husband, Bob, were in a pontoon boat with Harriet and Lenny Dzmiela when they had the spectacular view.
The Maurers spend their winters in Tavares and summer in the Poconos of Pennsylvania, Pamela said.
