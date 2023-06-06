Hello, Dolly!
During a soprano rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at the recent Eustis Memorial Day celebration, Eustis Fire Chief Michael Swanson’s dog, Dolly, joined in and made it a duet, according to Gordon MacPherson, of Mount Dora, who shared this photo of Swanson and Dolly.
“The crowd loved it and had a good laugh,” MacPherson said.
