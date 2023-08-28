Beauty in the rainy season
“This example of God’s handiwork was seen in my retirement community of Lake Frances Estates,” said Tavares resident Don Sansone of this colorful rainbow. “Our clubhouse is seen at the right of the picture.”
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.