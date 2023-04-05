Valued Veteran Luis Castillo

From left, Moose Lodge #874’s Valued Veteran Luis Castillo, Valued Veteran Jack Dobberstein, captain of the pool league Gary Harrison, and Valued Veteran Pete Van Pelt. Photo courtesy Michael D. Barber.

A team of four members of Golden Triangle Moose Lodge #874 recently came in second place in a regional play against other Moose Lodge pool team players across the state. Congratulations, all!

