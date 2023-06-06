Edgar the albino eastern diamondback rattlesnake has died.
A resident of the Central Florida Zoo’s Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation in Lake County, Edgar was 21 years old and considered the largest living eastern diamondback rattlesnake in the world.
Edgar was 7’4” in length and weighed 21 pounds.
Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, which supports wildlife through breeding programs of endangered species and through educational programming in Central Florida, used to take Edgar to events and workshops to educate people about snakes.
Advanced metastatic cancer kept Edgar closer to home in recent months, however.
According to Dr. James Bogan, OCIC director, “We didn't take him out too much lately, but he was a big draw at snake festivals for many years.”