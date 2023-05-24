Sea Tow® Shares Top Ten Tips to Consider Before Leaving the Dock
In an effort to ensure that a great day on the water is experienced by the boating community, Sea Tow is sharing tips boaters should consider before heading out on the water.
Have a checklist. Before leaving the dock, have a pre-departure checklist to review all critical systems (i.e.: engine check, battery levels, fuel levels, etc.).
Don’t solely rely on the fuel gauge. Boaters should keep a fuel log, so they know how much fuel their boat uses, when they last filled up, how many hours the boat has run, and how much fuel is left.
Follow the rule of thirds. Be sure to have enough fuel to allow for: 1/3 of fuel to head to the destination, 1/3 of fuel to head back to the dock and 1/3 of fuel “just in case.”
Check the charts. Review the intended voyage plan and be aware of sandbars, shallow areas, channel, and buoy locations, etc.
Carry extra lines and fenders. Both are needed when rafting up or when tying up at a waterfront restaurant.
Safety first. Boaters should inform passengers of their boat safety rules, where life jackets are located and that they must remain seated while the boat is underway.
Keep two anchors aboard. You never know when one might get away, so always have a spare and make sure it’s the appropriate size for the boat and where the hook will be dropped.
When in doubt, slow down or stop. Trying to figure things out while underway can often lead to hitting something or running aground.
Be courteous. Boaters should always watch their wake and wave when fellow boaters pass by. It’s one big community on the water, so be a good neighbor and be friendly!
Always have a backup plan. It’s often said “when the unexpected happens” because no one ever plans on needing help on the water. Having an on-water assistance membership with Sea Tow is guaranteed peace-of-mind that if anything happens out on the water, someone is standing by to come help.
