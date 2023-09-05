More than two decades ago, the terrorist attacks of 9/11 occurred on American soil, shocking the nation and creating heroes out of first responders and ordinary citizens.
Today, we recognize their sacrifices and acts of heroism with Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Here’s an excerpt from last year’s presidential proclamation, from The American Presidency Project, Proclamation 10445 – Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, 2022:
“On September 11, 2001, ordinary Americans performed extraordinary acts of heroism. Firefighters and police officers rushed into crumbling buildings and raging fires to save others. EMTs, construction workers, colleagues, and strangers tended to the wounded. Passengers and crewmembers gave their lives to thwart another attack. And a generation of women and men answered the call of duty by joining our Armed Forces to defend our freedom and our democracy.
“These patriots – people of undaunted courage, uncommon resolve, and unwavering perseverance – are forever ingrained in our national character. They are reminders that we are a great country because we are a good people. On this Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, we pay tribute to the heroes and victims who lost their lives on September 11, and we recommit ourselves to the spirit of unity, patriotism, and service that carried our Nation through in the days that followed.”
Locally, the somber anniversary will be commemorated with a few events.
Sept. 11, retired event videojournalist Michael Ragsdale will present a talk, Paper Ephemera Collection and Discussion, at 12:30 p.m. at the Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares.
Ragsdale, now a Tavares resident, began collecting event-oriented ephemera – posters, brochures and other paper documents – in New York City in 1997. His hobby took a dark turn on Sept. 11, 2001, when he picked up a slip of paper and realized what he was holding.
“After picking up a discarded ATM receipt and reading ‘9-11-01’ and ‘TRANSACTION DENIED,’ I said to myself, ‘This is a piece of history,’” Ragsdale said in an email interview with Triangle News Leader last year.
He said he collected ephemera from the terrorist attacks “to show how the city would react to the attacks/how life changed. I did it because I felt no one else would. I collected fliers, posters, cards, brochures, lesser-known publications, event programs, copies of speeches and press releases. I did not collect any of the missing person fliers, letters and children’s drawings: I knew the museums would gather them.”
In his presentation, Ragsdale will show many of the materials he gathered in New York City during that time. Some of the items will be on display at the Tavares library in September, as well.
Ragsdale donated part of his collection to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, and images from that collection can be viewed at https://collection.911memorial.org/Gallery/1084.
In addition, Sept. 10, the 3rd annual Sept. 11th Remembrance Day will take place at the Golden Triangle Moose Lodge #874, 1901 Titcomb St., Eustis.
Lodge members will honor first responders with a special program featuring a prayer by Prelate Sandy Lewis, the National Anthem by Jessica, guest speaker Eustis Mayor Michael Holland, music by Roy Baker Band and more, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Dinner will be served after Taps is performed by Barry Zimmerman of Bugles Across America. The event is open to the public, and dinner, provided by Sonny’s BBQ of Eustis, will be $10.