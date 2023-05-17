Since 1996, Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis has provided kids with serious illnesses a fun and educational camp experience in a safe, medically-sound environment.
The 232-acre camp serves children ages 7–16. Its year-round weekly and weekend camp programs include summer camps starting soon.
All of the camps are focused on keeping everyone feeling safe, respected and loved, while also being empowered to try new activities for the first time – catch a fish, shoot arrows at archery, make a woodshop project, perform on stage and more, all while making new friends who have similar medical experiences.
Here’s a rundown of their upcoming camps:
June 4–8: North Cancer Summer Camp. The camp is open for siblings ages 7–17, too.
June 12–16: Arthritis/Hemophilia Summer Camp
June 20–24: Heart Summer Camp
June 28–July 2: Epilepsy Summer Camp
July 6–10: South Cancer Summer Camp. The camp is open for siblings ages 7–17, too.
July 14–18: Gastro/Immune Summer Camp
July 22–26: Asthma/Craniofacial/Kidney/Spina Bifida Summer Camp
July 30–Aug. 3: Sickle Cell Summer Camp
The camp is located at 30500 Brantley Branch Road in Eustis.
For more information on these and other camping opportunities, call 352-483-4200 or visit www.boggycreek.org.