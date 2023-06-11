During its 2022–2023 season, the GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. donated over $13,300 to local organizations such as The Haven, the Forward Paths Foundation, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Florida Disaster Relief, Ukraine, and several other local non-profit organizations.
The club was founded 104 years ago, and its members continue “Living the Volunteer Spirit.”
Its members serve many children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens through fundraising and service throughout the community. Diverse in age, interests and experiences, the women of the Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. share the desire to create a positive change in their local community.
The club originated in 1919, when a notice was placed in the Mount Dora Topic inviting all women interested in civic affairs to meet at the Town Hall. Fifteen women responded. In 1926, the homegrown club became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
New members are always welcome. To learn more, visit gfwcmdwc.com or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.