Last month, Leesburg resident Maria McMurry discovered this alligator roaming around outside her house, a nice reminder that while we may have manicured lawns and growing communities, wildlife continues to share our Central Florida neighborhoods.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Independence Day celebrations
- School certified as habitat for nature
- LSSC Workforce Development Center to become a reality in Leesburg
- Aviation scholarship awarded
- PHOTO OF THE WEEK - June 28
- FDA approves first oral antiviral pill for COVID-19
- Canine parvovirus on the rise
- Calendar - June 21
- Four local grads awarded National Merit Scholarships
- Lake County Master Garden Volunteer applications open soon
Latest e-Edition
John Tyler Bryan, 29, of Umatilla, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. Born in Leesburg, Florida, he was a lifelong resident of Umatilla, graduating from Umatilla High School class of 2012. He was a journeyman lineman for Service Electric. Tyler was a member of the International Brotherho…
SUZANNE MARY HOWARD, age 78 of Mount Dora, Florida passed away on May 22, 2022. Born on October 13, 1943 to Richard and Beatrice Howard in Columbus, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Randall Keith Stephens. Suzanne was a flight attendant with the National Airlines and met "Randy" a pilot. H…
Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.
Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.