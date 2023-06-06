During the summer, when the kids can complain about being bored, Skate World is just the place to take them.
The skating rink features summer public skating sessions. Day Skates are held from 1 to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. These are great for daycare field trips and church groups too!
Skate World will also have a weekly skate camp that runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Skate Camp includes morning and afternoon snacks, lunch, games and activities, and, of course, skating every afternoon. Registration is required in advance.
Registration is $15 and camp costs $150 per week. For more information, stop in, call or go online.
Skate World, located at 424 N. Palmetto Street in Leesburg, has been at the same location for over 40 years. The building is a half block off of US Highway 441, two blocks from downtown.
“We provide a safe environment for families to have a great time skating together,” said Scott Christley.
Scott and his wife, Mary, take pride in the rink being “home of the world’s easiest birthday parties.”
“We do all the work and even supply a Publix birthday cake. We’ll make your child’s birthday even more special,” said Scott.
A game room and snack bar are located on the premises, and a live DJ plays song requests and controls the computerized light show.
Skate World also sells roller skates and inline skates in its pro shop. Customers can choose from more than 100 styles. Here you'll find quality skates at the best prices, and you receive free skating passes with every skate purchase.
Skates range in price and start at $45 on up to $1,000.
For over 35 years, Scott has coached the Central Florida Speed Team, an inline racing team that practices weekly with local, regional and national competitions. The team has placed many times at the national championships, which are hosted by USA Roller Sports.
Scott and Mary are excited to announce their new Skate World Family Fun Center coming soon.
The new 78,000-square-foot facility will have a state-of-the-art roller skating rink, a 12-lane
Hyper Bowling Alley, 2-story Laser Force-themed laser tag arena, Clip and Climb rock climbing walls, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, a huge game room, full restaurant, sports bar and a large event area for corporate parties, weddings and other special events.
The facility will be located on 10 acres off Highway 44 on the west side of Leesburg.
Like and follow @SkateWorldLeesburg on Facebook and Instagram to see exciting updates.
For more information, call the 24-hour information line at 352-787-1178 or visit online www.SkateWorldLeesburg.com