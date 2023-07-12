In what should’ve been a lovely summer Michigan day, we closed up windows and hunkered down indoors, waiting and hoping the heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires would quickly pass. Instead, the stinky smoke stuck around the Midwest for days and even followed us homeward when we drove south, finally losing it somewhere around Atlanta.
On a family visit last month, my husband and I found ourselves immersed in one of this summer’s unpleasant weather patterns – hazardous smoke blanketing the Midwest and eastern sections of the U.S. due to ongoing wildfires across almost every province in Canada.
The experience led me to download a new app for myself: The EPA Air Quality Index. While in Michigan, we saw the air quality index climb to more than 200, which put our area solidly in the “Very Unhealthy” category, one step below “Hazardous,” the worst category in the index.
We were grateful to get home to the heat and humidity of Florida, as the air currents bringing in that toasty weather were keeping the smoky weather to the north of the state. There’s no place like home!