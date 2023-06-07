If you have ever thought about becoming a farmer, the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension is offering three workshops this summer and fall to help aspiring and beginning farmers succeed.
In the Ag Entrepreneurship Series, attendees will learn about starting a farm, business planning and marketing their business.
The program is open to anyone in Florida. It’s structured so most of the learning is online, with final sessions available to participants via Zoom or in person.
Each workshop starts with a two-week, online course that includes recorded presentations, case study videos, worksheets and a discussion forum where workshop members can ask questions of the workshop leaders and network with each other.
At the end of each course, participants attend a two-hour presentation and Q&A session with industry experts in person or via Zoom. Presenters will include representatives from program partners Farm Credit of Florida and the Center for Rural Enterprise Engagement.
The three UF/IFAS courses are:
- •June 16-30: Starting a Farm, which introduces learners to the basics of starting a farm business and includes setting a vision and goals, assessing financial readiness, evaluating suitability and feasibility of the enterprise, and the ins and outs of business structures, registration and regulations.
- •Aug. 10-24: Farm Business Planning, which will take learners through technical aspects of developing a farm business and include conducting market research and a SWOT analysis, developing a mission statement and plans for marketing, operations, human resources, finances and risk management.
- •Oct. 13-27: Marketing for Your Small Farm, which will walk learners through business plan implementation and include marketing and promotional strategies, avenues for selling to consumers, and technologies for taking orders and accepting payment online.
The award-winning series first launched in 2018. Tatiana Sanchez-Jones, commercial horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County, co-leads the program with Kevin Athearn, regional specialized agent for rural agribusiness development.
Each workshop is $45, and participants who register for all three get a discounted rate of $100. Workshops are capped at 35 people, so early registration is recommended.
To register for one or all courses, visit https://ifas-ag-entrepreneurship.catalog.instructure.com.