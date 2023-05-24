With Memorial Day weekend the unofficial kickoff to summer, it’s time to think about safety as thoughts turn to fun in the sun. here are a few tips on how to have a safe, healthy and memorable summer.
Swim smart
Every day an average of 11 people die from unintentional drowning in the U.S. and 1 in 5 of those are children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Yet those deaths could have been avoided by following simple safety rules. Avoid swimming alone in case of an accident or a medical emergency, limit alcoholic beverages and wherever there are kids, ensure that an adult is supervising at all times. Adults and kids alike should take swimming classes and never get deep into the water if unable to swim.
Beat the heat
Heatstroke and heat exhaustion can escalate rapidly, and everyone is at risk after prolonged exposure in the sun, particularly infants and children especially in hot cars, seniors aged 65-plus, anyone who works in the heat and people with chronic health conditions. There are several ways to avoid both heat-related conditions. These include limiting exposure on a hot day, staying hydrated even when not thirsty, taking rests to cool down and avoiding the hours of 11 a.m.–3 p.m., which are typically the hottest parts of the day. Another tip is to wear loose clothing and hats.
Beach safety
Summer is prime time for beach vacations, but even the beach can be dangerous if you’re not vigilant and careful. Always keep a close eye on the weather forecast, and if there is thunder and lightning, get inside. Swim only where there is a lifeguard, and if you get caught in a rip tide current, stay calm and swim parallel to the shore. Once out of the current, swim toward the shore or if not, tread water and call for help.
Camping
Lots of families make wonderful memories camping with their kids and grandchildren, yet often, they are unprepared for what could go wrong. Always take a decent first aid kit to deal with bumps and sprains, cuts and bruises and insect bites. Don’t forget to share your travel plans with a friend, a family member or a neighbor, and remember to take lightweight clothing, lots of water and nutritious food items.
Boating
More than 12 million recreational vessels were registered in 2021, and there were more than 4,439 boating incidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Lake County has its own beautiful chains of lakes and an active boating community who should know these basic rules to stay safe. Always wear a well-fitting life jacket, especially children. And before a trip, make sure the boat and its equipment are in good working order. Follow state boating laws and watch the weather closely. Storms can pop up out of nowhere sometimes, so it’s best not to be out on the water when they do.
Fireworks
Fireworks are a staple of summer fun. There’s Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, and all the parties that go with those holidays. If you’re planning a firework display, be sure to never allow young children near the fireworks. Wear protective eyewear when setting them off and do not touch them if you’ve had alcoholic drinks. Never hold a lighted firework in your hands and don’t try to relight a malfunctioned firework. Always have a bucket of water handy and never, ever light a firework indoors.
Pet safety
Let’s not forget our pets’ safety during the summer months. The inside of a vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees, even with the windows cracked open, so don’t leave your pet in the car. Signs of heatstroke in an animal can include heavy breathing, a brick red gum color, a fast pulse, and the pet being unable to get up or calm down. If you suspect your pet has heatstroke, seek veterinary assistance immediately, as heatstroke can lead to organ damage and even death.
Sources: The National Safety Council and the American Red Cross.