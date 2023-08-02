As summer slides into fall, children return to school and vacation season ends, the Trout Lake Nature Center will be closed for Aug. 7–11 to allow staff and volunteers to prepare for the upcoming school and visitor season.
Staff will be onsite working, but the property will be closed to visitors.
“The many interruptions that occur in a typical day at TLNC make it difficult to efficiently and successfully plan for changes and improvements in programming, habitat activities and just plain cleaning up and organizing before school field trips begin and our northern visitors return,” the center stated in a recent news release.
The property and facilities will be open Aug. 5 and 6, and will reopen to visitors Aug. 12.
Then, regular visiting hours will resume: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. Non-members pay a $5/vehicle entry fee.
The 230-acre nature center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.