Woof! Sadie Mae and Walter Doodle here. Since we chase rabbits but cannot catch any, we will focus on chickens. We like chickens because they lay eggs and sometimes, we get one on top of our food and it tastes yummy!
Here are ways to include eggs in your dog’s diet.
Make sure you use fresh white or brown eggs without any coloring, not decorated Easter eggs, even with the shell removed. Food coloring can leach inside the shell and into the egg.
Never feed chocolate eggs, because they are toxic to dogs. Also, no green eggs with ham, according to Dr. Seuss.
Eggs can be fed cooked or raw, with or without the shell.
Feeding raw eggs
A raw egg cracked into your dog’s food bowl is a great topper.
Raw eggs can provide your pup with a variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, riboflavin, folate, vitamin E, iron, selenium and fatty acids. While these can all benefit your dog’s health, it is best to feed whole raw eggs (egg white and yolk) only a few times per week to avoid biotin deficiency. Biotin is a B complex vitamin that helps convert food into energy.
To avoid this deficiency, you can always cook the eggs or just feed your dog the yolks. However, the best eggs for dogs from a nutritional standpoint are raw. Cooked eggs of any type, like scrambled eggs, lose some of their nutritional value in the cooking process.
Feeding cooked eggs
A hardboiled egg crumbled with the shell is a great addition to your dog’s food bowl. Eggshells provide calcium and add a little crunch.
You can serve cooked eggs to your pups in a variety of ways. Boiled eggs, cooked and cooled of course, are Walter’s favorite. Sadie Mae prefers hers scrambled with cheese. Eggs can be poached, fried, or boiled and chopped.
Avoid seasonings of all types, including salt. Dogs do not need spices. They prefer the rich, natural taste of plain eggs, with or without ham, steak, vegetables or cheese. So feel free to get creative for Easter, since eggs have returned to an affordable price. Farm fresh eggs or store-bought, feel free to share an egg with your dog.
Please leave the goodies in the Easter basket for the kids, because candy and chocolate can be harmful to canines.
We are off now to hop on over to a farmer’s market with Mom!
Happy Spring from Sadie Mae and Walter Doodle.