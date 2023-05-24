Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.