A photographer since 1970 and a product/sports professional in the past, Dave Baxter, of Eustis, shared this dramatic scene of Lake Eustis from the Eustis Lake Walkway, next to the Eustis Aquatic Center.
“I have recently gone back to my old 4x5 Calumet view camera and developed the film that I scan into a digital form,” he wrote. “This one is a 60-second exposure during sunset, the time causes those who briefly stop to show up transparent.”
He added, “Eustis has so many beautiful spots to view and I enjoy imaging them as much as I can.”
