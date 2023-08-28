Evelyn True and her daughter Laurie True are just two examples of Lake County residents who take time to give back to their communities. Aug. 5, they participated in a local event sponsored by the First Baptist Church in Mount Dora. The event, Clothing for Kids, spreads the word of God to the community and provides much needed clothing, school uniforms, shoes and new socks and underwear for children. This year over 900 children were helped.
Evelyn and Laurie are members of the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. This mother-daughter team not only serve the community, but they serve their DAR sisters as well. Laurie True is the chaplain for the chapter and her mother, Evelyn, has served as past chaplain.
“I was honored to serve in this capacity,” said Evelyn True. “I was amazed by the amount of people we served and we still had items left over. I was gratified to serve the community in such a special way.”
“I have participated in this event several years before the lockdown,” said Laurie True. “This is our first year back since then and the event was a huge success. It was wonderfully organized by the pastor’s wife, Sheri Jamieson. She managed over 200 volunteers to make this event successful. The people we served were so thankful.”
“We’re proud of our daughters and the good work they do in our community,” said Regent Gayle Everett. “We’re blessed to have them as members of our chapter.”
Nothing gives a student more confidence than new clothes and a new hair style on the first day of school. In addition to new clothing, 69 children received haircuts during this event. The church also provided diapers and infant clothing for smaller children.
For more information on the annual event, contact the First Baptist Church of Mount Dora at 352-385-2222.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit group that promotes education, patriotism and service to the community. For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.