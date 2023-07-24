The Florida Highway Patrol is one of the competitors in the Annual American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Competitors from across the nation submit pictures representative of their state and vie for the opportunity to be named best-looking cruiser.
The winning cruiser will serve as the cover vehicle for the 2024 AAST wall calendar, whose proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
This year’s submission, photographed by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost at Gatorland in Orlando, features a 2019 Dodge Charger in FHP’s traditional colors of black and tan.
“Entering America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest is an opportunity for FHP and the community we protect to stand proudly behind our public safety mission and Florida’s reputation as a law-and-order state,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles executive director Dave Kerner.
This year, to include junior troopers, FHP is hosting coloring contests within each troop. To participate: Print out the coloring page available on the Vote FHP webpage (https://www.flhsmv.gov/vote-fhp) or pick one up at your local Troop office.
To find the Troop closest to you, use the link to the Public Affairs Officer (PAO) contact page.
Monitor your local Troop’s social media for a chance to have your coloring page featured and to see if you are the winner.
The competition ends July 31 at noon.
To read more about the competition and to place your vote, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov/vote-fhp.
To directly vote for 2023 Best Looking Cruiser visit, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023