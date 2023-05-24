The Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 534 is offering people a chance to learn what is needed to take flight during an informal meeting May 27 at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg.
“If you are one of those people walking down the street who must look up toward the sky when you hear an airplane overhead, or maybe you had a pilot’s license once and life got in the way of taking advantage of it,” wrote EAA representative Ted Luebbers. “Maybe this was something you always thought about doing and now you have the time and the means to follow through.”
The meeting is intended to get attendees off to a “flying start.”
Participants can ask questions about flying and take a free flight to experience the thrill of getting into the air in a small single engine aircraft.
“You will have the opportunity to meet flight instructors, EAA pilots and other people who have always yearned to scratch that aviation itch,” the group says.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon. Bring your questions, friends and family.
This Flying Start Program will be held at the Leesburg Airport administration building. The number on the building is 8807. Take Rte. 441 to Leesburg and get off at Wilco Drive, follow the road around to the left and look for the gray building on your left with the flagpole out front. That will be the airport administration building across from Sun Air Aviation.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, charters local EAA chapters around the globe, usually at local airports. Learn more at www.eaa.org.
The Villages Aviation Club can be found at http://villagesaviation.weebly.com. The local EAA chapter’s site is www.eaachapter534.org.