April 29, join the City of Tavares Utilities team for its first annual Water Day Celebration.
The free event will include interactive games, prizes, water conservation tips, water pollution information and more, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
The city’s utilities staff will share their knowledge on how to reduce unnecessary water usage, water pollution controls that include storm water systems that drain to lakes, wastewater processes and effects on the community.
Timing of the event aligns with the Tavares City Council’s declaration of April 2023 as Water Conservation Month. The proclamation, approved unanimously at the council’s April 19 meeting, was for public education and to meet Florida Department of Environmental Protection regulatory permit requirements.
Kristie Pelfrey, utilities administrative assistant, told council members that “as part of the stormwater and water permit process, the city must do a public outreach by educating residents and businesses on water conservation, stormwater and wastewater,” according to meeting minutes.
Lifesouth Community Blood Centers also will be onsite at the event for those who would like to donate. The Lake County Water Authority, Lake County Agriculture Center and Tavares Public Library also will be represented.
In addition, attendees are encouraged to bring their used cooking oils, so they can be recycled. According to information provided at the city council meeting, “cooking oil dumped in a sink is one of the biggest problems for the city.”