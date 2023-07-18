Florida has a unique environment that gives us so many interesting plants and animals. Lichens and Spanish moss are two groups of organisms commonly found in landscapes. Both are harmless and get everything they need from the environment around them. Let’s take a closer look at each group.
Lichens
These are organisms in a communal (mutualistic) relationship. Included are an algae or photosynthetic bacteria and several different fungi. They grow on rocks, the sides of buildings and the trunks of slow growing plants. They are completely harmless. The photosynthetic partner provides the fungi with food, while the fungus provides a moist environment for the photosynthetic partner to grow in.
While lichen can grow on anything, they do not grow just anywhere. The conditions have to be just right. Some species even indicate that you have good air quality, as they will not grow in polluted areas.
Lichens come in three different forms. Crustose are encrusted on the plant bark. You cannot pull them off it you tried. Foliose look like they have small leaves. You can pull this off gently. Fruticose can be found on the ground or on tree limbs. They appear to have a more spiked structure and are often the most loosely attached.
While you make think it is beneficial to remove lichen from your plants, doing so can actually cause more harm than good. If it looks like the plant is dying and you notice lichen growing more numerous, the cause of the plant’s issue is not the lichen. Contact your local extension office. We can see if we can help to save your plant. Overwatering, too much sun, lack of nutrients or disease are all possible causes of plant decline.
I want to stress: Do not pressure wash your trees and shrubs. This can kill your plants.
Spanish moss
Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides) if not actually a moss. This native air plant is a bromeliad, making it related to pineapples. While they do not have any edible fruit for humans, they do produce small flowers.
A common misconception about Spanish moss is that it is a parasite. This is not the case. Air plants collect the minerals they need from the humidity in the air and animal fecal matter. The plant simply hangs harmlessly off the branches of the trees. If a branch is already rotten, the limb will fall with, or without the moss.
Speaking of the trees, Spanish moss does not weigh down branches, nor does it cause a tree to decline. A healthy tree will shade the Spanish moss, keeping it from growing. As a tree declines, or due to a number of other reasons, the canopy thins out. This leaves more space for the Spanish moss to grow.
Control: If you want to reduce the amount of lichen or moss in your landscape, you can use copper fungicide. Do not use near water and be sure to follow the product label.
Jamie Daugherty is the residential horticulture agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
Single copies of UF/IFAS Extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county UF/IFAS Extension offices.