The idea of Florida-Friendly and Florida native plants can be a little confusing. While Florida-Friendly includes non-native plants that are adapted to thrive in Florida landscapes, the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Program is an integrated approach to maintain Florida landscapes. The nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles are:
1. Right plant right place.
2. Water efficiently.
3. Fertilize appropriately.
4. Mulch.
5. Attract wildlife.
6. Manage yard pests responsibly.
7. Recycle yard waste.
8. Reduce stormwater runoff.
9. Protect the waterfront.
All Florida native plants are Florida-Friendly, but not all Florida-Friendly plants are native. Let’s talk about the differences. A native plant is one that occurs naturally in a given area. They are adapted for the soil type, natural rainfall and animals that also occur natively in the area. Since Florida native plants are adapted to where they occur in Florida, they make great options for Florida-Friendly Landscape.
Native plants are not always easy to find and may not grow well in landscape settings. Florida-friendly plants can be used to fill in the landscape, while still reducing chemical and water use. Florida-friendly plants are non-invasive plants that do well in Florida. They are suited for a variety of landscape types with the specific adaptation changing with location. In general, these plants help to conserve water use, reduce the need for fertilizer and provide benefits to wildlife. Another key feature of Florida-Friendly plants is that they are not invasive.
An invasive plant is a non-native plant that can grow and reproduce in a variety of Florida ecosystems. They must cause ecological or economic harm to be considered invasive. There are several organizations that monitor plant for invasive potential. UF/IFAS does not recommend planting any known invasive plant, and extreme caution is advised with plants that have invasive potential.
Let’s look at an example of each plant type.
Florida native: Pale passionflower (Passiflora pallens)
This native plant is listed as endangered. It’s available from native plant nurseries and should be planted in well-drained soil, with regular irrigation, in a full-sun location.
Florida-Friendly: Voodoo lily (morphophallus spp)
This interesting perennial grows from bulbs in zones 7b–11. Native to Eastern Asia, this plant has both interesting flowers and foliage. Plant in full to part shade. This plant will grow in any soil type at long as the pH is between 6–7.2. Medium drought tolerance makes is a great plant to have in low-maintenance landscapes. The foliage can reach 6 feet in height. It dies back in the fall/winter, reemerging in the spring.
Invasive – Do not plant: Chinaberry tree (Melia azebarach)
Around late 1700 to mid-1800, this tree was brought in for the ornamental tree industry – long before we understood the concept of invasive species. Native to India, China and the Himalayas, this tree has become invasive across much of the U.S. It can reproduce and thrive in natural ecosystems. The release of allelopathic chemicals from the root system prevents other plants from growing. Seeds are carried by bird to new locations, where they remain viable for two years. If you have removed one of these trees from your yard, you may have noticed that replanting in the area is almost impossible. The plant resprouts from roots and seeds easily sprout all over the lawn.