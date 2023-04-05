Fifty-three years ago, the first Earth Day started an environmental revolution creating awareness and a desire for change. The Environmental Protection Agency was created and the first of their kind environmental laws such as the National Environmental Education Act, Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act were passed shortly afterwards. These laws protected millions of people from disease and death and protected hundreds of species from extinction.
In 1990 Earth Day went global in 141 countries, lifting environmental issues onto the world stage and paving the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Through the decades, Earth Day has called attention to many environmental issues trying to make people aware and to motivate them to make changes, becoming a part of the solution.
To celebrate Earth Day this year, Trout Lake Nature Center is adapting the Wear It Wild Fundraising Challenge created by the World Wildlife Fund for Central Florida.
What does Wear It Wild mean? It is as simple as wearing a jungle or animal print, Earth Day or environmental t-shirt, animal mask (or face paint), an animal costume or hat on April 22, Earth Day. Or a school could have faculty and students “Wear It Wild” on Friday, April 21.
Take a photo of you, your friends, classmates or family wearing it wild, share it on social media and tag Trout Lake Nature Center to celebrate Earth Day. Or come to the Trout Lake Nature Center to show how you are wearing it wild.
Wouldn’t it be great if everywhere you went on Earth Day, someone was wearing it wild? The Trout Lake Nature Center challenges you to wear it wild in your business, home, neighborhood or community.
The 230-acre Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis. Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.