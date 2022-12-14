Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Products being recalled are 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing the name “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF,” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged by FSIS not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
For more information on food recalls and public health alerts, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.