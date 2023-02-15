Effective Jan. 31, Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling some 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023.
Products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the cans, which were shipped to retail locations nationwide. They include Armour Star Vienna Sausage, Kroger Vienna Sausage, Great Value Vienna Sausage, Goya Vienna Sausage, Armour Star Potted Meat and more. To view the full list, go to https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/food_label_pdf/2023-01/recall-labels-003-2023.pdf.
According to FSIS, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.”
For more information on food recalls and public health alerts, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.