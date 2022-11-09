Dear Karen,
If hospice isn’t when a person is bedridden and in their final days, how do you know when to seek hospice care?
Dear Reader,
Many readers ask this question, though the answer will be different for each patient. One thing to look for is major decline in your loved one’s physical or mental state, even when medical treatments are still being administered.
Symptoms may include a sizable weight loss and escalation of pain, fatigue, overall weakness and shortness of breath. If a person is in the end stage of Alzheimer’s disease or a doctor has given a prognosis for the person’s lifespan of six months or less, this is the time to contact hospice and get their doctor to confirm eligibility.
When the medical management of the patient is no longer working to cure or prolong life, the hospice goal is to relinquish treatments and provide comfort and quality of life.
These are the main things Medicare requires hospices to provide:
Service and visits by a care team that includes a physician, nurses, health aides, a social worker and a chaplain/spiritual guide.
Medication for symptom control, including pain relief.
Medical equipment, such as a hospital bed, wheelchair or walker; supplies that include incontinence and personal care products; and oxygen.
Pain management related to a terminal illness.
Physical and occupational therapy, dietary counseling and speech/language assistance.
Short term inpatient care, short-term respite care.
Grief and loss counseling for the patient and family members.
Do not expect any treatments, prescription drugs, emergency room care or room and board in a nursing home or hospice facility.
Hospice payments can be covered by Medicare, Medicaid, the Veteran’s Health Administration or “self-pay.”
If a patient’s condition improves sufficiently or stabilizes and they no longer meet hospice eligibility, a person can be discharged from care. In addition, if a patient chooses a curative treatment such as a new medication or a clinical study, they are no longer eligible for hospice care.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”