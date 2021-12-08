Cool Cuts is a professional, full-service hair salon that recently added three new staff members to their team while also adding more services, according to Tonya Hodak, owner of the salon.
Lori Lauria has been cutting hair for more three decades. After selling her successful salon that she owned for 19 years in Naples, she relocated to Mount Dora and joined Cool Cuts. Lori’s experience combined with her modern-day approach to haircuts, color, highlights, perms, roller sets, blowouts is what makes her a highly requested stylist. Lori continues to build her clientele and is currently offering special pricing for new clients — haircuts are $15, a perm or color with a haircut is $65, and a shampoo with blowout is $25.
David “Cowboy” Vales discovered that he had the skills to become a barber more than a decade ago. Haircuts and hot towel shaves are his specialties. His approach to barbering is old school with close, hot shaves being done the old-fashioned way. Currently David’s offering a new client special — $15 for a haircut and $25 for a haircut with a hot towel shave.
Autumn Hubble is a 2020 graduate of Lake Tech’s Nail Specialist program and is available for nail services such as manicures, pedicures, and acrylics.
The salon is located at 25444 SR 46 in Sorrento. Walk-ins are accepted, however appointments are preferred. The hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sundays and Mondays. To schedule your appointment at Cool Cuts call 352-383-1463.