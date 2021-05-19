May 8, representatives from Cornerstone Hospice, the Lake County Fire Department, the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter, family and friends recognized Leesburg resident Stephen Griswold for his life of service.
Griswold has dedicated his life to serving by providing spiritual support to others during stressful and difficult times. He served in the U.S. Army and later became a chaplain in the Chicago Fire Department. After 9/11, he volunteered to help New York City firefighters who were dealing with the aftermath of the devastation. Griswold also served as a chaplain for the Salvation Army for the last 20 years. Most recently, he served as a dispatcher and chaplain for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Fire Department.