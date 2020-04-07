Covid-19. Our daily lives and routines have been unexpectedly turned upside down. Stress levels are on the rise along with concerns for what the future will bring. Welcome to a new reality, a reality hallmarked with unknowns. What are the proper measures needed to survive this? What are we having to sacrifice? How do we put this in any kind of context?
Avoiding exposure to the Corona virus by staying home as we’ve been ordered will no doubt result in fewer cases of communicable disease in general for the remainder of the official flu season, which typically ends in May according to Floridahealth.gov- so there’s a small silver lining here for those who tend to be hit pretty hard annually with a bad case of the “flu.”
It’s occurred to many of us in in the workplace that an enhanced focus on keeping contact with symptomatic carriers of a virus to a minimum, increased hand washing as well as a constant cleaning of surfaces may not be a bad idea even when we return to “normal.”
Because I work with seniors, I’ve had a front row seat observing implementation of COVID safety measures, and they seem to be working in our community. More importantly, I’ve had an opportunity to experience the courage, hard won wisdom and fortitude of our elder population, to hear their perspectives on the crisis, and to see the positive effects of certain activities and coping strategies.
Karl Pillemer, the author of “30 Lessons for Living: Tried and True Advice from the Wisest Americans” (Avery Press 2012) interviewed over a thousand seniors, starting with the idea that older people have unique and valuable knowledge on how to live well through hard times. Most of his interviewees had lived through the Great Depression and World War II, some had even survived the 1918 flu pandemic. He quantified these experiences into several helpful premises.
Take the long view
One of the most important lessons the elders offered was that this is a finite moment in time, and the present will one day be a memory. The before and after of the COVID-19 pandemic will be different, but the oldest Americans are a testament to the fact that this crisis will end, and recovery and rebuilding will begin.
Be Generous
“Generously assisting other people to the extent that we can is a major way people are able to feel a sense of control,” Pillemer reported. “Whether that was helping other people during the Great Depression or assisting the war effort during WWII. Generously helping others is a very good, self-interested strategy.”
In terms of the concept of solidarity—the sense that we are all in this together—social distancing in itself can be a generous act. However, as we practice distancing, it’s important to stay connected by phone, through “across the hedge” chats with neighbors, or through social media. Social distancing does not need to mean isolation.
Don’t Worry, Prepare
According to Pillemer, “The elders found that the best antidote to gnawing worries was taking action. Preparation for the worst doesn’t just make sense for your protection; it also makes you feel empowered. From their experience of crisis, they advise that conscious, rational planning greatly reduces free-floating worry.”
A healthy means of dealing with a stressful situation is to accept that it is happening and focus on the problems at hand that are within our ability to address. We’ve found that making homemade hand sanitizers, sewing masks, and sending messages to families through social media have been great ways for the seniors in our community to feel purposeful and connected. If you’re at home on your own or with family, setting small goals for the day for home improvement projects, making phone calls to friends, or taking time to write in a journal or be creative are all helpful ways to beat the “stir-crazies.” Keep your routine close to normal- get up, get dressed, and keep to a schedule.
Small Daily Pleasures
The final piece of advice Pillemer shared from the elder interviews was the importance of experiencing joy and savoring small daily pleasures, especially in a time of crisis.
Among the small pleasures mentioned in Pillemer’s interviews: “A morning cup of coffee, a warm bed on a winter night, a brightly colored bird feeding on the lawn, an unexpected letter from a friend, even a favorite song on the radio. Paying special attention to these ‘microlevel’ events forms a fabric of happiness that lifts them up daily. They believe the same can be true for younger people as well.”
Take these four precepts to heart, look for ways to retain normalcy and connection day by day, and take time to reach out to a friend or neighbor, particularly a senior. Ask for their advice and life stories. We may find that, by the time this is over, we’ve gained from vital and enriching experiences that have strengthened us more than we expected.