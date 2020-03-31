March 4, the officers of A Touch of Glass Corvette Club, Inc. and Chip Gannaway gathered at Vann Gannaway Chevrolet in Eustis to present Cornerstone Hospice with a check for $1,000.  This is the eight consecutive year of giving, with cumulative gifts totaling $8,600. Vann Gannaway has sponsored A Touch of Glass Corvette Club since its beginning in 2009. To find out more about the club, visit our website at: www.rvettes.com