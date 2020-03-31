March 4, the officers of A Touch of Glass Corvette Club, Inc. and Chip Gannaway gathered at Vann Gannaway Chevrolet in Eustis to present Cornerstone Hospice with a check for $1,000. This is the eight consecutive year of giving, with cumulative gifts totaling $8,600. Vann Gannaway has sponsored A Touch of Glass Corvette Club since its beginning in 2009. To find out more about the club, visit our website at: www.rvettes.com
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…