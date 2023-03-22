Re: House Bill 837: Civil Remedies (http://bit.ly/42oAcC4)
This bill creates a Florida where citizens are at the mercy of big insurance companies. It alleges to address issues that do not presently exist, while creating the reality of Floridians not having the ability to have freedom of choice for healthcare, drastically limiting access to the courts, and robbing citizens of protections that hold insurance companies accountable. This bill gives Goli2ath the stones and the slingshot.
