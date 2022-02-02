Feb. 18–21, the Great Backyard Bird Count returns for its 25th year of watching, learning about, celebrating and – of course – counting the many birds found around the world.
A project by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, the annual count has become an international event.
“The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) was the first online citizen-science project (also referred to as community science) to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time,” according to the project.
Requirements to participate are simple: Choose where you will view birds, either with a group or by yourself. Watch birds for at least 15 minutes at least once over the four-day window. Keep track of the birds you see and hear. Record them on the project website.
“It’s amazing the number of birds you can see in just 15 minutes,” said Laura Bennett-Kimble, contributing editor of this newspaper. “I’ve sat in the back yard with a cup of coffee, my camera, a notepad and pen, and recorded a dozen species in about 15 or 20 minutes.”
In one brief session a few years ago, Bennett-Kimble saw two American crows, a little blue heron, a couple black vultures, five Muscovy ducks, three red-winged blackbirds, a red-shouldered hawk, several palm warblers, a few grackles, two sandhill cranes, a mockingbird and a male cardinal. She’s been participating in the project since 2013.
The Great Backyard Bird Count uses the eBird nature database to store more than 100 million bird sightings contributed by citizen scientists each year. The data is used by science and conservation professionals. Observations in February help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations begins, according to the Cornell Lab.
To kick things off this year, the project offers a free webinar on Feb. 16. “Watching and Counting Birds Is Fun: Tips for the Great Backyard Bird Count” will provide information about both counting birds and using technology to record sightings. Register at https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k_--YvA0QHan7yXRlMLvKA.
Interested in seeing how many bird species you can spot in a designated place and timeframe? Consider taking a few minutes out of your day to observe in your own backyard or connect with a local Audubon chapter and observe with a group.
You can record your sightings through the project website or its mobile app, eBird Mobile.
Sign up and record the birds you identify by visiting www.birdcount.org.