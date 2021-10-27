The Lake County Board of County Commissioners has passed an ordinance banning surveillance cameras on any county-owned property and right-of-way.
The unanimous vote at its Oct. 12 meeting came three months after an Atlanta-based company, Flock Safety, posted nearly 100 cameras around the county, based on an agreement for a pilot program with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The company, however, had not received permission from the county commission prior to installing the cameras.
“I think the main intent for this is to keep from having people driving up and down our county roads unknowingly being surveilled,” District 3 Commissioner Kirby Smith said at the commission’s Sept. 28 meeting, during which the board discussed the proposed ordinance.
District 5 Commissioner Josh Blake brought the cameras to the board’s attention in August. After receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the county, Flock Safety immediately turned off the cameras and began taking them down. Flock Safety issued a statement in which it stated, “there was an honest miscommunication about the need for permits at some of the sites.”
“In five years on the county commission, I’ve never had so lopsided a response to something that came up,” Blake said. “I mean, even people who I don’t agree politically on any other matter reached out and said thank you for trying to keep this from becoming a surveillance state. This is just something that a lot of people sort of have this intuitive aversion to.”
On its website (flocksafety.com), Flock Safety claims its cameras can capture vehicles traveling up to 100 miles per hour from 75 feet away, day and night. It says the cameras capture license plates, not faces, and its operating system helps neighborhoods, businesses and law enforcement in over 1,200 cities. The website states its proprietary devices and cloud-based software reduce crime by 70%.
Flock Safety’s website says its customers own the footage collected by its devices and all footage is automatically deleted every 30 days. At the Sept. 28 meeting, Blake cited a recent cyber-attack on the U.S. State Department as an example of how vulnerable such data can be to hackers.
The new ordinance provides a few exceptions. Homeowners associations with permitting can install cameras, and there are additional exceptions for Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras and breakaway mailboxes.
“If somebody’s on private land and they face the camera to a public right-of-way, we have no control over that,” District 4 Commissioner Leslie Campione said. “But we’ve done our part to prevent them from being in public rights-of-way.”