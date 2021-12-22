Lake County and the Office of Public Safety Support have been approved for re-accreditation as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency dispatching.
The re-accreditation is awarded by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) and is effective for three years.
“This distinction reflects the dedication of staff in meeting the highest standards of care and practice available for emergency dispatch centers. To receive this re-accreditation, an organization must demonstrate strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven, continuous improvements,” according to a Lake County news release.
The IAED sets standards for excellence in emergency dispatching and ensures that dispatching is safe, fast, effective and as up to date as possible for medical, fire and other dispatch types, including police and nurse triage.
Lake County and the Office of Public Safety Support received accreditation in 2009 and have maintained compliance since then. The office provides dispatch services for Lake County Fire Rescue, Lake County EMS and all municipal fire departments in the county.
The dispatch center was recently remodeled, replacing 11 obsolete console positions, according to the county. The expansion added an additional five positions to the center’s maximum capacity to allow for future growth and expanded services to support Lake County.
For more information, contact the Office of Public Safety Support at 352-343-9458.