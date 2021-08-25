According to Lake County Lead Public Information Officer Samantha Shylkofski, on Aug. 11, county manager Alan Rosen submitted a letter of resignation to Lake County Commissioners, citing family circumstances.
The resignation is effective Aug. 24, the same day commissioners will discuss the procedure to replace Rosen, as well as appoint an interim county manager. Currently there is one deputy manager and one assistant county manager. Shylkofski said a second assistant county manager was recently hired.
Rose was hired earlier this year, on Feb. 8. He was unanimously chosen to replace Jeff Cole, who had retired.