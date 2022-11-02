For the second consecutive time, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies literally “blew the doors off” the Clermont Police Department’s softball team in the Commissioner’s Cup & First Responders Benefit Game held Oct. 9 at the Minneola Athletic Complex. Then the county’s fire department extinguished any hope for a victory by the Sheriff’s Office team.
In the second match of the day, the Lake County Fire Department team proved itself superior to the forces of the Clermont Fire Department team, plus they defeated the Sheriff’s Office team, to boot.
The Commissioner’s Cup originally began as a friendly competition, but following the untimely deaths of some officers, it took on a new scope, serving as a way to raise funds while also honoring the memory of fallen comrades Master Deputy Richard Barry and Master Deputy Lynn Jones, Lake County Sheriff’s Office; and Officer Conrad Buckley, Clermont Police Department.
As this was an elimination tournament, the winner of the two games would go on to face one another to determine the overall winner. That honor went to the firefighters.