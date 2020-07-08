In a recent AdventHealth Morning Briefing, Dr. Rachel Humphrey, medical director of AdventHealth for Women’s maternal-fetal medicine program, spoke about the psychological toll that COVID-19 has taken on new moms and soon-to-be moms – as she sees patients with increased levels of anxiety and depression.
The likelihood of COVID-19 transmission to infants is very low, said Humphrey. Unlike other recent health outbreaks, such as Zika virus and H1N1 flu, pregnant women and new moms are at no greater risk than the rest of the population when it comes to infection with coronavirus.
Childbirth delivery in a hospital is safe. Expectant moms are encouraged to continue to deliver their babies in a hospital setting versus at home. At AdventHealth, an entire medical team is on hand to ensure moms and babies get the care they need with extra precautions and enhanced safety measures in place to keep them safe.
Expectant and new moms, along with everyone else, should continue to follow social distancing, handwashing and masking guidelines, according to AdventHealth. Cautious behavior goes a long way toward reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection. While we all are dealing with increased levels of worry these days, moms should take some comfort in that COVID-19 is hard to transmit to infants – less than 1% risk, according to AdventHealth.
