February is not just the month of Valentine’s Day, it’s also American Heart Month. And, as the pandemic continues, research is emerging showing that COVID-19 can affect heart health.
Public health officials are warning about the relationship between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
AdventHealth interventional cardiologist Dr. Imran Ismail recently shared the latest findings on the effects COVID-19 has on the heart in a presentation available via YouTube. He said there has been an increase in heart attacks and strokes, and more swelling in patients leading to liver and kidney failure.
“Research has shown over time COVID-19 infections can lead to heart muscle inflammation, often mimicking heart attacks. It also puts you at a higher risk of heart failure,” AdventHealth said in a news release. “Some imaging tests taken months after a patient’s recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle – even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, most commonly affects the lungs, but it can also lead to serious heart problems. Lung damage caused by the virus prevents oxygen from reaching the heart muscle, which in turn damages the heart tissue and prevents it from getting oxygen to other tissues.”
While many hospitals have been overwhelmed due to COVID-19 patients, “The hospital is the safest place if you are experiencing heart attack symptoms, even during a pandemic,” Ismail said, adding, “The best way to avoid having cardiac complications due to COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and mask whenever possible.”
As of Feb. 8, the AdventHealth Central Florida Division was reporting about 650 COVID-19 patients, with about 120 of those in ICU-level care.
As of Feb. 11, AdventHealth’s hospitals in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties had 290 COVID-19 patients.
In addition, AdventHealth Centra Care’s statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate had decreased to 31.6% by Feb. 1, the latest data provided.
“While the trend is headed in the right direction, the figure still represents the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant throughout the community,” the hospital system said.
To view the Ismail presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3Lr5kIE.
The National Institutes of Health has additional information on how COVID-19 can affect the hear. Visit www.nhlbi.nih.gov/coronavirus/heart.