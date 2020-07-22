Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General remind all Floridians to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect the vulnerable by wearing a mask in public and avoiding the Three Cs: Closed Spaces, Crowded Places and Close-Contact Settings.
Closed Spaces. Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation that could allow contagious droplets to linger in the air.
Crowded Places. Avoid crowded places with many people nearby; the greater the number of individuals in an area, the greater the chances of COVID-19 spreading from person-to-person.
Close-Contact Settings. Avoid close-range conversations and stay at least six feet from others.
The Florida Department of Health issued a Public Health Advisory on June 20 providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Individuals over age 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize contact outside the home.
“Many asymptomatic individuals are unknowingly carrying the COVID-19 virus in public,” said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “Wearing a mask in public settings, frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and observing the latest social distancing guidelines will also amplify our ongoing efforts in protecting our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus. Every Floridian has an important role to play in shielding and safeguarding our communities against COVID-19.”
With 64 Florida counties, including Lake and Sumter, in Phase 2 and three counties in Phase 1 of DeSantis’ “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” plan for Florida’s recovery, the Department encourages Floridians to continue following guidance issued with these phases. There is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease, and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.
Additionally, the Department has a mobile app, StrongerThanC19, used to track the efficacy of COVID-19 preventative measures. The app allows users to update their answers as symptoms and information change, providing officials with up-to-the minute information to help improve distribution of resources in response to COVID-19. The free mobile app is available in Google Play and Apple app stores.
For more information, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.