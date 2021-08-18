Lake County Schools is continuing its online COVID-19 Data Dashboard, which it developed in the last school year, as the 2021–2022 school year gets underway.
Weekly spreadsheets are posted at www.lake.k12.fl.us/our-district/coviddata, with a breakdown by school of positive cases, number of exposed students, quarantined individuals and other data.
Information on the district’s safety protocols, a vaccination site locator and other coronavirus data also are available at the site.
Masks are encouraged but optional for students and staff in Lake County Schools.
According to the dashboard homepage, “Parents will continue to be notified personally if their child has been in direct contact with someone who tests positive for the virus. Employees in direct contact will be personally notified as well.”