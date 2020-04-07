As a community, we are under a great deal of pressure these days. We’ve all been affected by the viral COVID-19 pandemic in some way and are being asked to make sacrifices in our daily lives for the greater good of society.
Anxiety comes from lack of control of a situation or fear of the unknown. The world of is full of this uncertainty right now. However, we can help keep our anxiety levels down by adopting some simple coping strategies, which will help to modify cognitive distortions and help prevent us from adopting a catastrophic thought process.
To help mitigate the unknown, one can gather information regarding the current situation and how best to stay prepared and calm. It is advised to pick one reliable source of information (e.g., CDC.gov or WHO website) rather than perusing various sites or sources. Also, it is best not to stay glued to news coverage throughout the day; rather, set reasonable limits on the total amount of time spent viewing the news. Without setting limits for ourselves and the loved ones whose care we are responsible for, we run the risk of creating a negative mindset. On a similar note, limit social media updates regarding coronavirus, as this can contribute to feelings of anxiety and despair. Start with local updates regarding local schools and businesses, rather than constantly focusing on international news.
Simple steps that you can take to help lower daily anxiety levels
Have a contingency plan in place for the future to mitigate catastrophizing and “what-if” thinking. Being proactive and taking charge of the “what-ifs” can reduce the anxiety that is a natural part of dealing with the unknown.
Acknowledge coping mechanisms that have helped in the past and try to utilize these daily.
Accept negative feelings and acknowledge them (e.g., journaling). Inability to express feelings can build up and lead to long term anxiety or depression.
Get regular, daily exercise. A brisk walk or at-home workout can do wonders to relive stress.
Eat a balanced diet consisting of plenty of fruits, vegetables and water.
Reach out to your support system by talking to your medical provider, family and friends. If needed, use social media as a form of enjoyment and support. Facetime, Skype and group chats can provide a way to connect with friends and family. Remember, set reasonable limits on daily use of social media.
Focus on getting plenty of restful sleep and practice good sleep hygiene techniques.
Other coping mechanisms that can be incorporated into daily life
Breathing techniques: Deep breathing helps you think more clearly and relieves muscle tension. Slowly inhale through your nose. Hold it for a moment and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this breathing exercise three times whenever you start to feel overwhelmed or stressed. It will help calm and refocus the mind. Body relaxation techniques makes it easier to control your breath if you are pacing, clenching or fidgeting. Try to stand still, sit down or even lie down as you focus on your breath.
Meditation and or Yoga: The meditation may be through breathing, mantras or by using a meditation apps such as Headspace or Calm.
Practice Mindfulness: Focus on the current moment. Begin to identify exactly what is going on around you, what emotions you are feeling, what you are thinking and how your body feels without trying to stop the flow.
Grounding exercises: Identify five colors around you, something around you completely new to you, close your eyes and identify what you hear, for example.
On a very important note, if you find that you, a co-worker or a loved one are beginning to feel overwhelmed with anxiety and stress and experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please contact your medical provider immediately. Additionally, the American Psychiatric Association has these resources for emergent situations:
Disaster Distress Helpline: Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-8255 or Chat with Lifeline
Crisis Textline: Text TALK to 741741
If you would like an appointment for Behavioral Health services at Community Health Centers, call 407-905-8827. The Behavioral Health team is available to assist you and your family during these uncertain times.