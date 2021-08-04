As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Florida, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) reminds residents that it offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at three locations.
• DOH-Lake Community Health, 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
• DOH-Lake Leesburg, 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.
• DOH-Lake Umatilla, 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Sites offer first and second Pfizer vaccine doses, as well as Covid-19 PCR testing. No appointments are necessary. Note that dates and times are subject to change.
All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons ages 12 and up (all minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian).
To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you visit, vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
“Vaccines are the most effective tools to protect your health and prevent the spread of disease. The COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. are safe, highly effective and protect against the risk of severe illness from the COVID-19 virus, including known variants,” according to DOH-Lake.
To find a testing site near you visit
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthLake on Twitter.
For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.