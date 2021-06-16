Until further notice, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is offering first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at three locations:
DOH-Lake Community Health Site, located at 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–noon.
Florida Department of Health Leesburg, located at 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.–noon.
Florida Department of Health Umatilla, located at 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–noon.
Keep in mind, dates and times are subject to change.
No appointments are necessary.
All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons ages 12 and up (all minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian).
To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you visit, vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov. For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.