Beginning April 5, all individuals age 18 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.According to the Florida Department of Health, the Pfizer vaccine also is authorized for persons age 16 and up.
There are a number of options to receive the immunization. Retail options include many CVS, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. You also can pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov.
According to the Florida Department of Health in Lake County, first and second doses are available at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6803 Old Hwy 441, Mount Dora on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The DOH-Lake Community Health site located at 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont, is offering second doses by appointment only.
In addition, scheduled appointments at the Lake Square Mall immunization site also are available. Residents may preregister for an appointment online at myvaccine.fl.gov or by phone at 866-201-6909.
Keep in mind, all schedules are based on vaccine availability. Dates and times are subject to change.
Last week, Lake County Schools, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Lake, offered the Pfizer vaccine to its employees and students age 16 and older at its high schools. In coordination with the Florida Department of Health, Lake-Sumter State College is providing Pfizer vaccinations for its students and employees at the Cooper Memorial Library on April 14–15, with vaccinations administered by the Clermont Fire Department.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow DOH-Lake on Twitter at @FLHealthLake. For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.