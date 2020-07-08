Are you looking for information and data on COVID-19? One place to start is with the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated daily.
Go to https://floridahealthcovid19.gov, scroll almost all the way to the bottom of the homepage, and click “See dashboard.” There, you can find county-specific information compiled by the FDOH Division of Disease Control and Health Protection. You can even search for data based on ZIP code. Along the bottom of the Dashboard page, there are several tabs that provide U.S. and global data, as well.
Additional information, including ways to protect yourself and others, is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website dedicated to COVID-19 at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, visit
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, call the FDOH’s COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.