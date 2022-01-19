COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, based on area data.
As of Jan. 11, the CDC reported a 35.32% positivity rate in testing in Lake County. In Sumter County, that rate is 25%. Community transmission is considered “high” for both counties, which is the highest level on the CDC’s chart.
At Lake County Schools, cases spiked after the holiday break, with 877 students and 206 staff members testing positive the second week back to school. Visit the LCS COVID Dashboard at https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/40dba537-304b-4623-8bb0-2e452aef1350/page/p_wom5visbnc for more information.
In addition, AdventHealth Centra Care’s statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 40%, reflecting the high community transmissibility of the omicron variant.
As of Jan. 14, approximately 380 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across AdventHealth’s West Florida Division. The division consists of 11 hospital locations in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Effective Jan. 17, AdventHealth West Florida hospitals began restricting visitation to one visitor per day for its Carrollwood, Dade City, North Pinellas, Tampa, Wesley Chapel and Zephyrhills hospitals.
In the Central Florida Division, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase, and Jan. 11 there were about 910 in AdventHealth’s hospitals across seven Central Florida counties. About 120 of those were receiving ICU-level care. The health care system said it is prepared for the increase, “which so far remains lower than during the Delta surge, which peaked in August with about 1,700 hospitalized patients.”
Masks are required for anyone in an AdventHealth hospital location, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors are encouraged to review each hospital’s website for more information.
As cases increase across the state, the Florida Department of Health issued new guidance Jan. 6 related to testing:
Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms who are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should get tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset, and they should seek early monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatment and other medical treatment as necessary. Those with symptoms who are not at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider getting tested soon after symptom onset and seek medical treatment only as necessary.
However, FDOH also says “COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits” for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms.
This goes against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which states, “Diagnostic testing is intended to identify current infection in individuals and should be performed on anyone that has signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and/or following recent known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2.”
Due to the high community transmission in Florida, the CDC says everyone “should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.”
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.
Should you get tested for COVID-19? If you have symptoms or have been around someone who is infected, health care professionals recommend you do so. Visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites for testing sites.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233. You can also visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.
Call the Department of Health-Lake at 352-589-6424 and Sumter County Health Department at 352-569-3102 for local information.